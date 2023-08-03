BINGHAMTON, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) Members of the community are invited to enjoy a summer cookout in support of local women entrepreneurs.

CCE Broome Commercial Kitchen is hosting their Women of Food: Celebrating Women-Owned Business summer cookout on August 15, from 5:30 to 7:30 pm. The event will be held in the Cutler Botanic Garden on Upper Front Street and will showcase the talents of women chefs who run their food businesses out of CCE Broome’s Commercial Kitchen. Those in attendance will be able to enjoy live music while tasting food and drinks from a diverse group of female chefs.

Admission is $40 per person and includes tastings from Sweetay’s, Seoulful Food, Boricua Soul Catering and Sweets, and Flaming Bag Catering as well as desserts from Jukebox Donuts and Sinfully Sweet, and beverages provided by Waterman’s Café and Tasting Barn.

“We are thrilled to host the Women of Food summer cookout,” said Katie Matsushima, CCE Broome Commercial Kitchen Manager. “This event not only celebrates the remarkable women who have carved their path in the food industry but also provides crucial support for CCE Broome’s Commercial Kitchen, which plays a pivotal role in nurturing and empowering start-up food businesses in our community.”

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit ccebroomecounty.com.