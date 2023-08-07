BINGHAMTON, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) Four local, women-owned businesses are getting the chance to shine next week.

The Farmers Market at Cornell Cooperative Extension on Upper Front Street is holding an event to highlight four female entrepreneurs who utilize the CCE commercial kitchen. The event will be held in the Cutler Botanic Garden, where attendees will be able to enjoy delicious tastings, seasonal beverages, and live music all while supporting budding businesswomen.

Sweetay’s, Seoulful Foods, Boricua Soul Catering and Sweets and Flaming Bag Catering will all be sampling their food items. There will also be desserts from Jukebox Donuts and Sinfully Sweet and beverages provided by Waterman’s Cafe and Tasting Barn.

Soojung Lee is the owner of Seoulful Foods which is based on her family’s authentic Korean recipes. Lee says she puts a lot of “soul” into the food she makes. She says the women take inspiration from each other.

“We’re supporting each other very much and then we just question each other about ‘how is your market doing?’, ‘how is your cooking doing? ‘how is your prep doing?’. We’re bonding with each other and supporting each other. It’s awesome being all together here,” said Lee.

Lee serves traditional Korean food each Saturday at the Farmers Market, where you’ll also find the other featured vendors. She’ll be preparing traditional “Glass Noodles” in honor of Korean Independence Day, which also so happens to be on the day of the event.

The Women of Food celebration takes place August 15th from 5:30 to 7:30. Tickets are $40 per person including food, drinks and desserts.

There’s more information at CCEbroomecounty.com.