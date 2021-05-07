Women dies in trailer fire in Town of Lisle

LISLE, NY – A Town of Lisle woman died in a trailer fire yesterday morning.

At about 5 minutes after midnight, the Broome County Sheriff’s Office responded to a mobile home fire at 559 Caldwell Hill Road.

Several local fire departments responded to the scene to battle the blaze.

After the fire was put out, firefighters found the homeowner, 71 year-old, Sharon Humiston deceased.

It was determined that Humiston died from carbon monoxide inhalation.

The cause of the fire is still unknown, however there is no foul play suspected.