BROOME, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Broome County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Autumn Zupancic on an outstanding warrant and is asking for assistance from Broome County residents.

Zupancic is wanted for Grand Larceny in the 4th Degree.

She is roughly 5’3,” 115 pounds, and was last known to frequent the Tioga County area.

Anyone with information on the location of Zupancic is asked to contact the Broome County Sheriff’s Office.

Tips may be submitted electronically or by phone and will remain confidential.

Broome County Sheriff’s Office website: http://gobroomecounty.com/sheriff/warrants

Broome County Sheriff’s Office tip line: 607-778-1196

Warrants Division: 607-778-2923 or 607-778-2933