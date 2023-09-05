BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – A woman was stabbed multiple times on Friday while traveling on a charter bus from New York City to Binghamton.

On September 1, New York State Police at Deposit responded to a reported stabbing that took place on a Trailways Transportation Bus on State Highway 17 in the Town of Deposit. The report indicated that a female had been stabbed numerous times. She was treated at UHS Wilson Hospital for what appear to be non-life-threatening injuries.

It was reported that once the bus stopped, a male occupant fled into the nearby woods. Officers quickly located Domonique Holloman, 32, of New York City, and took him into custody. He was said to be the traveling companion of the victim.

Holloman was charged with the class D felony of assault in the second degree. He was processed at SP Deposit and later transported to the Delaware County Jail for arraignment.