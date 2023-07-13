BINGHAMTON, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) A Syracuse woman has plead guilty to Grand Larceny in the Third Degree after shoplifting from the Vestal Parkway Ulta Beauty.

Shana Dugar, 31, admitted that on January 17, she and another individual stole products exceeding $3,000 from the makeup chain.

Prior to the theft, on January 15, Dugar shoplifted over $1,500 worth of merchandise from the same store. Employees recognized Dugar and she was later identified through surveillance video. She was arrested by the Vestal Police Department on March 30.

Dugar has prior felony convictions for Grand Larceny in the Third and Fourth Degree as well as 10 misdemeanor convictions. She will face up to seven years in prison.

“This type of repeated retail theft is plaguing many upstate communities. Albany’s failed bail reforms have created a revolving door for criminals, who know the crimes to commit, where no bail will be set,” said Michael Korchak, Broome County District Attorney.