Woman known for waving to vehicles on Upper Front Street is looking for warm clothing this winter

BINGHAMTON, NY – A woman who brings joy to others each day along Upper Front Street is in need of a little uplifting herself.

Pat Crossman has been a fixture along Front Street near the intersection with Castle Creek Road in the Town of Chennago for several years.

Each day, she spends time waving at passing motorists, many who wave back or honk their horns in greeting.

Crossman says she especially enjoys when little children wave back.

A viewer called NewsChannel 34 recently to let us know that Crossman has been asking people at the nearby Weis Markets parking lot for blanket and warm clothing donations.

Crossman says she lives in a barn with her dog and many cats between Coventry and Greene that has not heat, no electricity and no running water.

Crossman says she’d like to find a place to rent but that she has too many cats for the average apartment.

“Many cats that’s more than apartment size. I have to live in the barn right now because I’m taking care of them. I’m not going to give them up or kill them or hurt them. I just want them. I’m going to take care of them for who knows how long,” says Crossman.

Crossman says she’s currently fighting with the Social Security Administration which she says recently cut her monthly checks in half from $1,000 to $500.

Crossman says that once her benefits are restored, she hopes to be able to move out of the barn and into a place where there would be a shed or other structure for her cats to live in.

Crossman adds that some people buy her coffee, and if someone wishes to do that her preferred flavor is pumpkin spice.