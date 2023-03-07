SIDNEY, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – On March 2nd, 31-year-old Courtni Baker, of Sidney, was arraigned in Delaware County Court following a hit and run that occurred on February 15th.

Baker is accused of driving drunk and hitting 14-year-old Anielle McEwan-Lomnicki, “AK,” while she was walking home from Sidney Middle School on Sharon Street.

Baker allegedly had a BAC of greater than .18 at the time of the incident.

She is also accused of fleeing the scene and attempting to escape Sidney Village Police custody.

The Delaware County Grand Jury indicted her on the following felony charges:

Vehicular Assault in the 1st Degree

Vehicular Assault in the 2nd Degree

Aggravated Vehicular Assault

Assault in the 2nd Degree

Escape in the 2nd Degree

Judge John Hubbard ordered bail to be set at $100,000 cash, $250,000 secured bond, and $1,000,000 partially secured bond.

Baker pled not guilty to all charges and will remain in the custody of the Delaware County Jail unless bail is posted.

McEwan-Lomnicki remains in critical condition at Upstate Golisano Children’s Hospital in Syracuse.