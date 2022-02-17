SCHENEVUS NY – A woman is in serious condition following a one car accident in the Village of Schenevus located in Otsego County.

The New York State Police at Oneonta responded to the call at around 5:30 pm on Wednesday, right around State Route 7, or Maine Street, in Schenevus.

They found a vehicle had crashed into a tree.

The car’s only occupant, 30 year-old Stephanie Robinson of Schenevus, was airlifted by LifeNet to Albany Medical Center to treat her serious injuries.

The accident remains under investigation.