MARATHON, NY – A Marathon woman is headed to federal prison for her role in sexually exploiting a 3-year-old.

27-year-old Brittany Berry was sentenced to nearly sixteen years.

Berry admitted that back in August and September of 2018 she conspired with Lawrence Berry to produce child pornography using the 3-year-old.

On five occasions, Brittany, acting under Lawrence’s direction, exploited the child while creating and sending both live and recorded images of sexual abuse to Lawrence over the internet.

Lawrence Berry was sentenced to thirty years in prison last month for his role in the crime.