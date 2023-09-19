UTICA, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – A woman was arrested last week after allegedly stealing a vehicle from a car dealership.

On September 14, it was reported that a woman went to a car dealership, took a used vehicle out for a test drive, and never returned.

Theresa Price, 48, allegedly told the dealership that she’d like the vehicle to be checked out by her mechanic up the road and never came back.

An investigation revealed that on September 15, the vehicle was traveling on Interstate 90. Price was found to be driving the car. Price and the vehicle were then located at a truck stop in the Town of Pembroke.

Price was arrested and charged with grand larceny in the third degree, a class D felony. She was transported back to Richfield Springs for processing. She was later turned over to the Otsego County Jail for Centralized Arraignment.