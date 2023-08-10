ENDICOTT, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) A woman has been arrested in the Village of Endicott following a narcotics investigation.

On August 8, the Broome County Special Investigations Unit Task Force executed a search warrant to a residence at 107 North Washington Avenue. Veronica Mitchell, 34, of Endicott was the target of the investigation and was located in the home at the time of the search. During the search, police recovered the following items:

Quantities of Fentanyl

9.5 Grams of Methamphetamine

8.7 Grams of Psilocybin Mushrooms

Scales, packaging materials used for weighing, and packaging narcotics for sale

Metal knuckles and a metal knuckle knife

$122.00 in U.S. Currency

Mitchell was arrested and charged with the following:

Three Counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree

Two Counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree

Three Counts of Criminally Using Drug Paraphernalia in the Second Degree

She was arraigned at the Broome County Sheriff’s Correctional Facility.