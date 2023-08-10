ENDICOTT, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) A woman has been arrested in the Village of Endicott following a narcotics investigation.
On August 8, the Broome County Special Investigations Unit Task Force executed a search warrant to a residence at 107 North Washington Avenue. Veronica Mitchell, 34, of Endicott was the target of the investigation and was located in the home at the time of the search. During the search, police recovered the following items:
- Quantities of Fentanyl
- 9.5 Grams of Methamphetamine
- 8.7 Grams of Psilocybin Mushrooms
- Scales, packaging materials used for weighing, and packaging narcotics for sale
- Metal knuckles and a metal knuckle knife
- $122.00 in U.S. Currency
Mitchell was arrested and charged with the following:
- Three Counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree
- Two Counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree
- Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree
- Three Counts of Criminally Using Drug Paraphernalia in the Second Degree
She was arraigned at the Broome County Sheriff’s Correctional Facility.