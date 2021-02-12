Woman charged with Vehicular Homicide after allegedly driving drunk and killing another driver

NEW BERLIN, NY – A woman is charged with Vehicular Manslaughter after allegedly driving drunk and killing a Herkimer man in a recent police press release.

31 year-old Kerri Bunnelle of Little Falls New York was arrested on January 28th.

Bunnelle was driving on Route 8 in the town of New Berlin on August 4th, when she struck a Ford Focus head-on.

The crash killed the driver of the Focus, 43 year-old Matthew Freericks of Herkimer.

Police say Bunnelle was driving with a blood alcohol level of .23%, and she did not have a valid license at the time.

