BINGHAMTON, NY – A woman has been charged with arson for the fire that broke out at 159 Conklin Avenue in Binghamton this morning.

At around 7 AM, a fire started on the back porch of a 3rd floor apartment.

Binghamton Fire Chief, Al Gardiner, says as crews arrived on scene they believe the fire started spreading from the back into the building and was into the roof structure.

Crews were inside trying to fight the fire from within but after an hour of pulling down ceiling, they left to try and fight the fire from the outside by going up on towers and flooding the building.

Mayor Jared Kraham says this building will need to be demolished.

“The smoke was seen for miles around, a lot of smoke, heavy commercial smoke and this was a one alarm fire but certainly Binghamton Fire Department had additional rigs and apparatuses on scene and helping with the fire,” he said.

According to BPD, during a preliminary investigation conducted by Patrol Officers, it was determined the fire may have been deliberately started.

36-year-old Marquetta James of New Haven, Connecticut was arrested and charged with arson.

Police say James is an acquaintance of one of the residents of the building.

No injuries were reported.