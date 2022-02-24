CORTLAND, NY – The Cortland County District Attorney’s office is reporting the conviction of a woman for allegedly using the identities of two elderly people for her own monetary gain.

Meghann White was arrested and convicted after she was found to have allegedly used the identities of two elderly individuals to make illegal purchases in the amount of $3,210.31.

She did this by fraudulently creating a Power of Attorney for the these two people.

This is White’s second offense of this nature, and was previously arrested and convicted back in 2018 for stealing from residents from an independent living facility called Friendship House.

As a result of that crime, White was sentenced to a term of probation and was not allowed to hold a Power of Attorney for any elderly person.

Her current offense is also a violation of probation, and will serve two consecutive terms of imprisonment of 1 to 3 years.

“Often identity theft and larceny cases are routine for the District Attorney’s Office; however, this conviction stands out,” said Cortland County D.A. Patrick Perfetti. “This particular defendant had and was furthering a pattern of preying upon elderly citizens and using her ability to emotionally manipulate vulnerable circumstances to her own benefit.”