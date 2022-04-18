WALTON, NY – The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office is reporting the arrest of a Walton woman for driving without a valid license.

On Monday, April 11, police went out on a welfare check for a woman who had reportedly been parked in a pull off since the evening before.

The driver was 37 year-old Terri Ann Connolly of Walton. A look at her license revealed to police that her driving privileges in New York State had been suspended.

Connolly was arrested and issued tickets for Aggravated Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle, as well as Unlicensed Operator, Operating with No Rear License Plate, Improper Plates, Operating Without Insurance, Unregistered Motor Vehicle and Uninspected Motor Vehicle.