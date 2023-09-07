TOWN OF CORTLANDVILLE, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – An alleged Walmart thief is facing multiple charges after an investigation revealed she was in possession of narcotics while attempting to steal from the store.

The Cortland County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of Hope Eades, 48, of Cortland.

On September 2, officers were dispatched to Walmart in the Town of Cortlandville for a larceny complaint. Upon arrival, officers conducted an investigation, and it was revealed that Eades had allegedly stolen several items from the store without paying for them. The investigation also revealed that Eades was in possession of narcotics at the time of the theft. Officers recovered 15 glassine envelopes containing fentanyl, plastic baggies containing fentanyl, Alprazolam pills, and an undisclosed amount of U.S. currency.

Eades was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree; a class B felony, criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree; a class A misdemeanor, and petit larceny; a class A misdemeanor.

Eades was arrested and transported to the Sheriff’s Office for processing and arraignment. She was later released due to New York State Bail Reform. She will appear in Cortlandville Town Court on September 11.