Woman arrested for allegedly stealing large amount from company

HOMER, NY – A Groton woman was arrested following years of theft from a roofing company.

New York State Police at Homer arrested 53 year-old Jeanne Parr for Grand Larceny and Falsifying Business Records on Monday.

Parr was arrested following a year-long investigation, which had started after the owner of JD Ferro Roofing in Cortland discovered Parr had been stealing from the company for several years.

The investigation revealed that Parr had allegedly stole over one million dollars and then falsified business records to cover it up.

She was taken to Cortland County Jail following her arrest.