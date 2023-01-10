CORTLANDVILLE, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – After allegedly stealing from the Cortlandville Walmart, an Ithaca woman was also caught with a controlled substance, according to police.

On January 7th, Cortland County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the Walmart on Bennie Road for a reported larceny.

Deputies determined that 34-year-old Brandi Rogers stole merchandise and damaged store property.

When confronted, Rogers was also found to be in possession of a controlled substance.

She was arrested and charged with the following:

Petit Larceny

Criminal Mischief in the 4th Degree

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 7th Degree

Rogers was issued an appearance ticket and is set to appear in the Town of Cortlandville Cpurt on January 23rd.