CORTLANDVILLE, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – After allegedly stealing from the Cortlandville Walmart, an Ithaca woman was also caught with a controlled substance, according to police.
On January 7th, Cortland County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the Walmart on Bennie Road for a reported larceny.
Deputies determined that 34-year-old Brandi Rogers stole merchandise and damaged store property.
When confronted, Rogers was also found to be in possession of a controlled substance.
She was arrested and charged with the following:
- Petit Larceny
- Criminal Mischief in the 4th Degree
- Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 7th Degree
Rogers was issued an appearance ticket and is set to appear in the Town of Cortlandville Cpurt on January 23rd.