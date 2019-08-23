‘Wizard of Oz’ themed sand sculpture turns heads at the New York State Fair

SYRACUSE, N.Y. – The celebrated butter sculpture isn’t the only three dimensional work of art that attracts visitors to the New York State Fair.

There’s also a themed sand sculpture each year.

This year’s masterpiece at the Center of Progress building features a tribute to the 50th anniversary of the moon landing as well as an ode to ‘The Wizard of Oz.’

The book’s author, Frank Baum, grew up in nearby Chittenango.

This year, fair organizers let visitors decide on what the sculpture design would be by accepting submissions for ideas.