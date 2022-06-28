BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Discovery Center of the Southern Tier is hosting a ‘Wizard of Oz Summer Carnival’ tomorrow, June 29th.

The event will take place from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. and will be a great opportunity for children and families to celebrate the beginning of summer. The carnival will feature games, contests, entertainment, and special Wizard of Oz themed activities.

Dorothy, Toto and more will be on hand to greet visitors in the Museum and Story Garden.

According to Dr. Brenda Myers, Executive Director, the summer carnival is one of the biggest events of the year. “Prior years have drawn close to 600 visitors,” she said.

Admission is $13 for non-members and $4 for members. Admission includes all games, prizes, events, performances, and activities. Food will be available for purchase.