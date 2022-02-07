HARPURSVILLE, NY – Bundle up the family and head on out to Cole Park for a fun, outdoor event.

The Broome County Parks Department is bringing back WinterFest for the second year on Saturday, February 26.

Winterfest is free and will include events like sledding, ice skating, snowshoeing, DJ, kids’ activities, guided hikes, bonfires, food, a petting zoo, guided hikes and a beer garden by Beer Tree.

There will even be a Fishing Derby sponsored by Hilltop Bait Shop that begins at 7 AM with 6:30 registration.

Sledding, skating, food and the beer garden all begin at noon.

At 12:30, there’s a guided interpretive hike with the Finch Hollow Nature enter.

Also at 12:30, there’s a lake hike with the Triple Cities Hiking Club.

Finally, there is another Finch Hollow hike at 1:30.

Everything wraps up by 4.