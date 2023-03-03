BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – According to the National Weather Service, a Winter Weather Advisory will go into effect at 4 p.m. today, March 3rd, for the following counties in our area:

New York

Broome, Tioga, Tompkins, Chemung

Pennsylvania

Susquehanna, Bradford

Two to four inches of snow and sleet is expected with ice accumulations of a light glaze. Wind gusts could reach as high as 40 mph.

The NWS says to plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact this evening’s commute.

Heavy snowfall rates are expected (about an inch per hour) before snow turns to sleet. Sleet accumulations could pass an inch in some spots.

The advisory is in effect until 1 p.m. tomorrow, March 4th.

According to Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham, the city is prepared and will work overnight to make sure the downtown parade route is cleared for tomorrow’s 55th Annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade.