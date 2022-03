BINGHAMTON, NY – Snowfall is looking a little more severe than initially thought for Broome County.

What was once a Winter Weather Advisory has been upgraded to a Winter Storm Warning for Broome, Tioga, Chenango and Delaware Counties.

As a result of the weather, many local schools have decided to dismiss early.

According to the National Weather Service, an advisory changes to a warning when snow is expected to surpass 6 inches in 12 hours or 8 inches in 24 hours.