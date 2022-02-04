BINGHAMTON, NY – A winter storm that brought a mix of rain, freezing rain, sleet and snow is finally beginning to move out of our area.

Earlier this week, the storm was expected to start impacting our area yesterday, prompting a number of precautionary closures.

However, yesterday ended up being primarily rain.

Late last night though, it began to transition to freezing rain, leaving a glaze of ice on most surfaces.

Overnight, it became sleet and residents woke up to thick heavy sleet covering their sidewalks.

Meteorologist Ben Lott of the National Weather Service says the sleet and freezing rain form when warmer air aloft produce rain that then freezes as it reaches colder temperatures near the surface

“We knew this was going to be a complex system and we knew people needed to prepare depending on where they were, whether they were going to see quite a bit of snowfall, or they were going to see more freezing rain and sleet. Yes, this was definitely a storm that warranted being prepared for,” says Lott.

Lott says the transition took longer than predicted with snow finally appearing in the late morning.

All of the mixed precipitation made for hazardous roads and schools, colleges and many organizations in our area closed down for the day