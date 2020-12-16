Winter storm closings and postponements

*This post will be updated as more information comes in*

Senior Citizens Holiday Luncheon at Richard T Stank Middle School has been rescheduled to 12/18, 11 – 12:30

The Broome County Rapid Testing site will be closing at 5 PM this evening (12/16).

Trash pickup for the Johnson City has shifted, trash that would be collected on 12/17 will now be collected on 12/18 and trash normally picked up on 12/18 will take place on 12/21.

Trash pickup on the West Side of Binghamton and Endicott will also be postponed until 12/18

All Tioga County Office Buildings will not open until 10 AM on 12/17