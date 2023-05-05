BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Today, U.S. Rep. Marc Molinaro (NY-19) announced that Sophia Chiu, a Vestal High School senior, won the 2023 Congressional Art Competition in New York’s 19th District.

Chiu’s piece, titled “Sunlit Peace,” will hang in the U.S. Capitol for one full year.

Molinaro said, “We are incredibly proud of the talent and creativity displayed by local students in the 2023 Congressional Art Competition. Congratulations to Sophia Chiu for winning this year’s competition with her outstanding piece. I look forward to seeing her artwork displayed in the U.S. Capitol, where it will represent the 19th Congressional District for the next year.”

The winning piece of artwork was selected by a panel of local judges. You can view it below: