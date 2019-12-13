Winner chosen for Challenge for Change contest

BINGHAMTON, NY- Some local high school students have developed ideas to make their communities better places to live.

Broome County Executive Jason Garnar created his inaugural Challenge for Change competition in October, tasking the students with coming up with community service proposals that could be accomplished in their hometowns with the assistance of a county department.



Two out of Five schools were awarded the top prizes of $1,500 toward their projects by a five member panel made up of Garnar and county employees.



Deposit was one winner for its plan to create a peaceful memorial square to honor fallen heroes in the center of the village.



And Johnson City was honored for a plan to partner with UHS to provide students with immunizations at school during the first few weeks of the new school year.

Garnar says one goal is to encourage students to stay in our area

“We want to listen to everybody. Sometimes, younger people may feel a little disenfranchised because they can’t vote yet, they’re not 18. The other thing is, we also want to encourage younger people to become more invested in our community,” says Garnar.

Three other schools, Chenango Valley, Susquehanna Valley and Maine-Endwell each received $500 to be put toward their initiatives