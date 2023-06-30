BINGHAMTON, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) The Discovery Center is inviting guests to join them in a toast to imagination and wonder with their summer garden party, ‘An Evening of Wine and Roses.’

On July 21 from 5:30 to 8pm, The Story Garden will be open for an evening of wine, art, and entertainment. Guests will be able to enjoy live music and sample wine from as they watch artists paint in the garden. Those in attendance will also be able to tour the Discovery Center and participate in their basket raffle.

The celebration is a fundraiser for the Center to raise money for their new upcoming travel exhibit, Bug Squad.

Tickets are required for this event and can be purchased through the Discovery Center’s website thediscoverycenter.org