BINGHAMTON, NY – A delicious event returns to Binghamton for its 21 (ish) year in April.

This year, guests will walk around the Visions Veterans Memorial Arena while they enjoy a vast selection of wines, beers, liquors and food.

The event will run from 5:30 to 8:30 on Thursday, April 21st.

Guests will receive their choice of a beer mug or wine glass to keep, as well as free passes to Roberson Museum and Planetarium, good for a later date.

The cost is $50 for Roberson members and $58 for non members.

Tickets go on sale starting Thursday here.

According to Roberson’s website, proof of COVID-19 vaccination is required to attend the event, however, this is subject to change depending on the state of the pandemic.

Current venders include Garage Taco Bar, Madrona Tasting Room, Awestruck Ciders, the Farmhouse Brewery and more.