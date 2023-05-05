WINDSOR, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Students at Windsor High School built a ramp for a Conklin family to have an easier time getting in and out of their home.

Windsor students have been involved with the Ramp It Up Program since 2012.

The program is in partnership with the Broome County Council of Churches.

The students get out of the classroom and get fully involved in the design and construction of handicap accessible ramps.

All of the students are a part of Windsor’s Engineering Design and Development class.

They get to use tools and hardware that many of them have never tried out before.

This marks the 15th ramp that Windsor students have built.