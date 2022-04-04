WINDSOR, NY – Students at Windsor Central School District had the opportunity to meet with multiple career professionals to learn about the options they have.

It was the 5th annual day with professionals where the junior class got to meet with over 30 professionals from a range of careers.

The event took place in 2 sessions, District Attorney Mike Korchak was in the first one, talking to students interested in law.

NewsChannel 34’s Jackie Gillis was there as well, talking to a couple students that may be interested in journalism.

This event is part of Windsor’s Future Ready Knights program.