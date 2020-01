WINDSOR, NY – A new state audit alleges that 85% of the water produced by the Village of Windsor water operations is lost.

Comptroller Tom DiNapoli’s Office believes that non-revenue water is likely being lost to leaky pipes and mains, as well as municipal and fire department usage.

The audit also criticized the village’s metering and billing procedures, noting that the Department of Public Works no longer reads customers’ meters, relying on them to send in readings or estimating them.