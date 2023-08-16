WINDSOR, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) Windsor residents and their surrounding neighbors are celebrating post-pandemic life with an outdoor celebration this week.

The 2nd annual Windsor Town Fair began today in Klumpp Park with midway rides, fair food, vendors and live music. The fair expanded to 13 amusement park rides this year, promising something for everyone.

An all-volunteer staff puts on the event headed by a five-member committee. Member Cathy Santos-Mazza says it’s a great opportunity to reconnect with your neighbors.

“It wasn’t around for 20 years and our group, the committee, decided that we really wanted to bring something back, especially after COVID. We needed something to bring families together. Everybody was separated, children were on lockdown. So, we really wanted to bring something back to the community to bring it back to life,” said Santos-Mazza.

Also back this year is a Michael’s Sensory Space which offers games and activities for children both on the spectrum and not. Creator Katrina McLean’s son has autism. She says he struggles with all of the noises and lights associated with a fair. McLean says last year, all kids could feel welcome at the fair even if they didn’t ride the rides.

“They were really excited. There are kids that came back every day of the fair last year just to take part in this. Some of them didn’t even make it to the rides but that was still a success, and they were still included in the fair because we’re part of it and we’re included,” said McLean.

The fair began this evening with a parade through town. There’s live music each evening.

The fair runs noon to 9 p.m. each day through Saturday at Klumpp Park. Activities move to Windsor Middle School on Sunday morning with a car show and downhill power wheels race. Sunday evening will be a sanctioned rodeo at the Mud Flats.

For more information, visit windsortownfair.com