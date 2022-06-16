WINDSOR, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Windsor Central High School’s Jeff Nolan has been named Visions Federal Credit Union’s Educator of the Year.

Nolan teaches Physical Education and Principals of Biomedical Science while also coaching the Black Knights’ varsity wrestling team. As head coach, Nolan organizes the annual Windsor Christmas Wrestling Tournament which is the oldest wrestling tournament in the state. The event brings in hundreds of athletes from multiple states.

Visions selects three teachers each year to be honored; one from each New York, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey.

Visions looks to honor educators who go above and beyond both inside the classroom and in their communities. Qualities nominees must show include classroom success, a passion for teaching, community involvement, dedication to their profession, and a desire for professional growth. While choosing their award winners, Visions asks peers and students to nominate teachers who embody these qualities.

Nolan will receive his award from Visions during a ceremony at WCHS on June 17th at 11:45 a.m.