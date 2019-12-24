Windsor students help prepare Bandera Family Christmas Dinner

BINGHAMTON – Students from another middle school in our area contributed to make a routine holiday dinner happen.

All 120 students from Windsor Middle School’s 7th grade class helped prepare the annual Bandera Family Christmas Dinner last week.

The students assisted with putting meals together and packaging them for delivery, and even helped prepare the yams.

The dinner will serve those in need in Binghamton, Endicott, and Norwich, and is aiming to serve thousands.

Organizer Bill Bandera says having the kids help this year made everything a bit easier.

“I really appreciate allowing the kids to touch the food, mix the food, be a part of actually doing the food. And I think they enjoy it to. We always ask at the end you know, ‘hey, did you have fun today’, and everybody raises their hands, so it really is one of the best days,” he sayd.

The dinner is celebrating its 30 year anniversary this time around.

Windsor has been the only school to send its students to help with the dinner, and has been doing so since 2010.