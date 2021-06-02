Windsor senior wins car at post-prom party

WINDSOR, NY – Not many people get to say they won a free car, but one lucky senior at Windsor High School can.

Windsor holds a post prom party each year.

This party offers an entertaining place to go after prom that is safe, and substance free.

As a part of the celebration, Gary’s U-Pull it and Don’s Automotive Mall spent around 9 months carefully selecting and preparing a car to be awarded to a randomly selected senior who attends.

The companies also provided a car for the Chenango Valley post-prom party.

General Manager of Gary’s, Buster Fiacco says he is honored to be the one to hand over the keys to the lucky winner.

“We love being a part of the community, it’s been positive for us, and all you do for the school and keeping the kids safe, we can’t thank you enough. We are able to give the car each year, and we hope to continue that, and like I say it’s really a part of keeping everybody safe,” says Fiacco.

After drawing a name from those who attended senior class, Riley Miner was declared the winner of a 2013 Ford Fiesta.

Fiacco says Gary’s chose this car to be a reliable new ride for Miner as she prepares to go to college.

She says at first she didn’t really think it was real, but that she’s very thankful.