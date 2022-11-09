BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Today in Broome County Court, Jamie Crowley, 46 of Windsor, was found guilty by a jury on the following charges:

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree

2 counts of Menacing in the Second Degree

5 counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree

On July 3, 2021, Broome County Sheriff’s deputies responded to Crowley’s home after reports of Crowley firing a gun at a woman’s car who turned around in his driveway.

When deputies arrived, Crowley pointed a gun at them and one responded by shooting him.

He sustained non-life threatening injuries in the incident.

Crowley was sent to the Broome County Jail without bail following the guilty verdict.