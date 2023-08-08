Generic and blurry police lights from a cruiser vehicle and car headlights behind yellow crime scene do not cross caution tape at night.

WINDSOR, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) A Windsor man was arrested last week for multiple crimes after using a AAA membership card to break into the home of his ex-wife.

In the early morning hours of August 2, Broome County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a home in the Village of Windsor after a burglary complaint was made. The female victim reported to police that her ex-husband Nathan Smith, 42, allegedly broke into her home at 1:30 a.m.

Smith allegedly knocked on the window of the woman’s residence before using a AAA membership card, found by police, to open to her back door. Once Smith was inside of the home, he attacked a man staying there. The woman tried to break up the fight but was unsuccessful. The male victim was eventually able to flee until police arrived on the scene. The woman’s two children were present in the home during the incident.

Upon arrival, deputies found Smith in the living room of the apartment. He cooperated with police and was detained. Methamphetamine was found on Smith’s person and was seized for evidence.

After a full investigation from the Broome County Sheriff’s Office, Smith was charged with the following:

Burglary in the First Degree

Assault in the Third Degree

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree

Endangering the Welfare of a Child

Smith was arraigned and released. He was also issued a Stay Away Order of Protection on behalf of the victim. He is due to appear in the Town of Windsor Court at a later date.