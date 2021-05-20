Windsor lunch monitor gives dream gifts to graduating seniors

WINDSOR, NY – A high school lunch monitor has been doing her best to get each senior their dream graduation gift.

It’s been a tough year for everybody, so Angela Mozes wanted to try to do something special for the seniors at Windsor High School.

After learning who the students hero’s were she began reaching out to sports teams, celebrities, musicians, and T.V. producers seeing if anyone would send a personalized gift.

Mozes says she’s watched these kids grow into strong individuals over the past four years so this is the least she could do.

“I just hope they realize that Windsor school cares and the entire staff cares whether it be you lunch lady, the custodians, we all go out of our way to wish them a great congratulations on graduating in 2021,” she said.

Senior Keegan Story has a favorite couple from the show, 90 Day Fiance, Jenny and Sumit who live in India.

Story hopes to visit India one day and can even speak Hindi.

Mozes reached out to them and they sent something that Story can keep forever.

“It means so much to me that I’m graduating and she would go as far as to get a personal video of something that I’m interested in and send it to me, it means a lot,” says Story.

Also, by luck, a former graduate from WHS is actually related to singer Post Malone.

Post Malone sent a few signed demo CDs and also a letter that every senior will receive.

Mozes says she’s gotten a few other gifts but hopes to get more by the time students graduate in June.