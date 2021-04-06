Windsor high school students give back to their community

BINGHAMTON, NY – A group of high school students are spending their Spring Break by giving back to their community.

This morning, Windsor Central High School National Honors Society students along with other fellow senior classmates ran a mobile food pantry for their community.

They partnered with the Food Bank of the Southern Tier to help load peoples cars up with food items.

WCHS senior, Giovanna Bucciarelli , says she is thankful that she has this opportunity to help out the community.

“I just think it’s important to give back to the community, especially during these times through the virus and everything. It’s important for people to help one another,” says Bucciarelli.

Some of the items they handed out are potatoes, almonds, chicken, cereal, flour, and juice.

The district has hosted a number of food distribution events with the Food Bank of the Southern Tier prior to this one.

Thousands of local families have already benefited from the district hosting events like this one, and they helped hundreds more today.