Windsor high school football gets ready for 2021 season

WINDSOR, NY – After a Class C section championship game appearance in 2019, the Windsor Black Knights football team took a large step back in what became their following season this spring.

However, with many young players getting the chance to play on that team, and a small amount of turn over with the current roster, Windsor might just find themselves back in the mix for another run at a section title.

“I think a lot of the younger kids really look up to us, and want to learn from us. It’s overall just a good atmosphere,” says Windsor Senior Logan Colwell.

A lot can be said for a team that goes through a season of adversity and is better for it.

While they may not have yielded the results they wanted, they grew from the experience.

That can be said for the Windsor football team. Coming off a section championship game appearance, the Black Knights went 0-6 this past spring.

Despite the record, if you dig deeper, you’ll see how incredibly young that roster was, lacking the necessary experience to win.

Spoken like a team leader, current senior Logan Colwell still sees the value in the spring season.

“Well, we were a really, really young team last year. We had no JV team, and we moved up a lot of JV kids. We had freshmen starting on varsity. But, the good thing this year is we only lost 4 players. So, we’re a pretty good team this year, I feel like. I feel like we have a lot of older kids and a good rhythm together and everything. So, it should be good,” says Colewell.

Head coach Tim Hogan was also able to see some benefits to the shortened 6 game schedule.

“The great thing about last year is we had 5 freshmen playing on defense. So, they got a lot of experience. You know, they may have got banged around a little bit. But, they gained a lot of experience. Like I said, we didn’t lose a lot of kids. So, we have a lot of kids back. So, I think we’re kind of hitting the ground running, so to speak,” says Hogan.

That experience will be vital if Windsor is able to succeed this season.

However, they lost their experienced quarterback, Ethan Reed, who graduated this spring.

So, in comes senior Jimmy Lindsley to take over the reigns, and he already sounds confident in his team’s ability to come together.

“Well, we’re going to be a lot stronger, a lot bigger. Everyone’s obviously learned what they have to do since, because of last year. Hopefully, they can fill the roles that the other kids left,” says Lindsley.

The Black Knights have an uphill battle ahead of them in trying to ensure the veterans and newcomers are all pulling in the same direction.

But, at the moment, it feels like they know what they have to do.

“One game at a time. Just take every game as it is. You never know. Just don’t look ahead of it. Take every game as it’s own,” says Colewell.

“We’re trying to put the Win back in Windsor. So, we’re going to do that. Take it one game at a time,” says Lindsley.

“We’re taking it one day at a time. That’s what we always say. We have to take it one game at a time. We’ve had injuries in the past going back through my career and stuff. And, you know, you have to make changes on the fly, so to speak. So, if we stay healthy, we expect really good things,” says Hogan.