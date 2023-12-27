WINDSOR, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – Break out the warm clothes and noise makers! Windsor First Knight is preparing to usher in 2024 with a long list of family-friendly entertainment.

This is the 11th iteration of the New Year’s Eve festival sponsored by The Windsor Partnership.

It runs from 7 p.m. until just after midnight at 10 different venues in and around the Village of Windsor.

The entertainment includes live music, juggler Will Stafford, Jeremy the Illusionist, Chee Chee the Clown, a marionette show, and George Cummings portraying Brigadier General James Clinton.

There will also be the Kopernik portable planetarium, a kids carnival, horse and carriage rides, bounce houses, a photo booth, and arts and crafts including a hat contest.

Director Elaine Card says the alcohol-free, family-friendly event is supported by a couple of hundred volunteers.