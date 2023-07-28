WINDSOR, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) Community members are invited back to a local town fair for its second consecutive celebration.

The Windsor Town Fair will run from August 16 to August 20 at Klumpp Park. The fair will kick off on Wednesday at 6 p.m. with a parade featuring stilt performers, bagpipers, and Irish dancers. Fairgoers can look forward to a variety of attractions such as games, carnival rides, live music, food and beverage vendors, fireworks, pony rides, and more.

“The fair returned after an almost twenty year hiatus in 2022, and it was a huge success,” Amanda Jackson, Windsor Town Fair President, said. “When the decision was made to bring the fair back, we made a commitment to growing it year after year, and we’re doing exactly that in 2023. We are so excited for our community to experience and enjoy everything the fair has to offer!”

The fair is committed to being a welcoming, inclusive environment to all. Stations are available at the event to make sure each fairgoer is having fun and being safe. Initiatives include the return of Michael’s Sensory Space, a quiet area for individuals with sensory needs to be able to enjoy the fair at their own pace, the addition of a breastfeeding station for nursing mothers and babies, and more.

For more information, visit windsortownfair.com.