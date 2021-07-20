Windsor Central School District expanding agriculture program

BINGHAMTON, NY – The Windsor Central School District is expanding it’s Agriculture Program.

The United States Department of Agriculture announced the latest round of the National Farm to School Grant.

Windsor was on that list, receiving a total of $97,754.

This is the second largest grant that was awarded.

With this money, the district says its plans are to hire a farm manager as well as purchase a refrigeration unit, and a few other things.

Scott Beattie, the Assistant Superintendent says this will help get their students future ready.

“Definitely it’s the real world experience, it’s getting down in the dirt, getting their hands dirty. Also, taking content and theory that you’d see in a text book that’s part of classroom discussion and putting it to work,” says Beattie.

This is part of their Pathway Program.

Students will be growing fruits and vegetables for the cafeteria to use.

Beattie says students will also learn how to bring product to market