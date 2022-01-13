BINGHAMTON, NY – Bundle up, Binghamton!

The National Weather Service has put out a Wind Chill Advisory beginning Friday at 7 PM and ending Saturday at 1 PM.

A wind chill advisory is put out when wind chills of 0 degrees or lower are expected to last more than an hour.

It moves to a warning when the wind chills dip as low as -15.

Make sure to dress in layers if you are heading out, and keep your pets safe from the cold, too.

3 Ways to Keep Your Pet Safe in Frigid Temperatures

If you are outside, monitor yourself for symptoms of frostbite or hypothermia.

According to the National Weather Service, Frostbite occurs when the skin and body tissue just underneath it freeze.

You’ll first feel it in your fingers, toes, nose and ears. Hold frostbitten body parts against warm skin to get the blood flow back.

Hypothermia is much more serious and can be lethal if not caught.

Symptoms include dangerously low body temperatures, memory loss, disorientation, slurred speech and memory loss.