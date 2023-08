BROOME COUNTY, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) A drug bust in Binghamton’s First Ward last week allegedly turned up fentanyl and crack cocaine.

Last Wednesday, members of the Vestal Police, Binghamton Police, Broome County Special Investigations Unit and New York State Police raided 28 Wilson Street.

47 year-old Leeandrew McGhee faces 6 drug-related charges.

Police say they discovered 17 grams of crack and 29 grams of fentanyl along with paraphernalia for selling the drugs.