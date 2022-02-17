BINGHAMTON, NY – The beginning of a major expansion to UHS Wilson Medical Center in Johnson City has lead to a temporary change to the hospital’s emergency department entrance.

The emergency entrance for ambulances and walk-ins has moved to Harrison Street where the old entrance to the Decker Building.

The E-R entrance will remain there for several years of the 5 year Wilson Project, which will add a six-story,183,000 square-foot tower featuring a new trauma center and emergency department.

Meanwhile, UHS officials stress that the main entrance to the hospital is now located on Baldwin Street.