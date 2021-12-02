Wilson hospital may have to cancel elective surgeries starting tomorrow

BINGHAMTON, NY – UHS is awaiting further guidance from New York State after Wilson Hospital was placed on a list of facilities that may be forced to cancel some elective procedures.

The state Department of Health has set tomorrow as the date when it will require hospitals to delay some non-emergent care should their bed capacity fall below 10 percent.

The state would then wait 2 weeks before assessing whether elective procedures.

UHS says it’s waiting to hear from the state as to which procedures would be affected, should Wilson fall under the mandate.

Hospital officials stress that this would not impact emergency care and that people who suspect that they are having a heart attack, stroke or other emergency should not delay in seeking medical care.