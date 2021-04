BINGHAMTON, NY – After more than a year of no visitation, relatives of residents at the Willow Point Nursing Home are eager to see their loved ones again.

The county-run nursing center is planning to resume visitation this Thursday.

Back on March 26th, Willow Point posted on its Facebook page that it was preparing to allow visitors in beginning on March 29th.

However, a county spokesperson says some positive COVID cases among the staff caused the delay.